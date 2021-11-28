Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $17.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. 305,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,668. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

