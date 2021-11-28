$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $70.37 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $295.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.31 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $343.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,502,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,105,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 635,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,905. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

