AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $442,459.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

