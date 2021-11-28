United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.87 Million

Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post sales of $421.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.78 million and the highest is $448.04 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.64. The company had a trading volume of 227,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,566. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.82. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

