Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

AAP stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.73. 334,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

