Jade Currency (JADE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $200,200.00

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $200,200.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.98 or 0.07367021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.88 or 0.99781123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

