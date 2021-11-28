Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $692.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354,319 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.96. The stock had a trading volume of 366,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,657. DexCom has a 1-year low of $312.01 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.73.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

