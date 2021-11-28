Tiger King (TKING) Price Down 40.8% This Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $207,542.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

