YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $157,084.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $157,084.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.