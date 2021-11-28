Brokerages Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research boosted their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 41,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,473. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.