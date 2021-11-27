$553.95 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $553.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.85 million and the highest is $687.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $10.18 on Friday, reaching $51.48. 3,360,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,240. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

