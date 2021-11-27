Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $71.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.19 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.71 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 804,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

