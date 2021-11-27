The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $5.22 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $3.08 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00248640 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.43 or 0.00602078 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

