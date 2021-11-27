Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $485,869.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00101491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.97 or 0.07388801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.35 or 0.99873866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

