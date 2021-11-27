$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $220.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.35 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. 3,451,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

