$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the lowest is $18.11 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 731,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

