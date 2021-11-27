$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the lowest is $18.11 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 731,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.