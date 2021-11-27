Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report $58.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

EB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,005,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

