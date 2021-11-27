Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $336.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 128,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Monro has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

