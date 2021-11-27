Gifto Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.23 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and $25.23 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.