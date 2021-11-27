Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $63.70

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 824,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

