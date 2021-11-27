Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. 1,348,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

