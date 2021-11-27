Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $66.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.