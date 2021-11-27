Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Benchmark began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,139. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

