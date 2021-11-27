Monolith Price Down 10% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $2,598.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00230396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

