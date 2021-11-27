TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $786.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.20 million to $793.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 1,247,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,064. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

