Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $32.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $23.36. 851,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

