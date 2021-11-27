A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 99,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,721. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

