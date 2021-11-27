-$0.30 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of RDFN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 630,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Redfin has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Redfin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

