Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $785,520.65 and approximately $12,821.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00228208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

