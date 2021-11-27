Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Hits $56.36 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $95.78 million and $56.36 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 559.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

