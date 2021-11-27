ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $811,447.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.