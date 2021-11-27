Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 1,086,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 202,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

