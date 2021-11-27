Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $63,506.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060637 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

