Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $25.55 million and $67,553.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.64 or 0.07435967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00353481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.24 or 0.01024601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00085121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00410714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.05 or 0.00430043 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,393,938 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.