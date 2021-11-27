LHT (LHT) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. LHT has a market capitalization of $158,808.47 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005273 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008200 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

