Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $109.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.96 million to $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $438.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $50,518,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,981,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $15,386,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 402,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $33.46. 215,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,923. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

