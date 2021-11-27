Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,308. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.