Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 230.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on BBOX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of BBOX stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 239.20 ($3.13). 6,219,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,265. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

