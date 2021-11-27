$0.17 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 3,527,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 180,818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Infosys by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

