1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $146,266.15 and approximately $455,095.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

