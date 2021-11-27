CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 546,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,951. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.