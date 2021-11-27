Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 200,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,740. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

