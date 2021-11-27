Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $803.47. The company had a trading volume of 511,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,033. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -484.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.06.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.