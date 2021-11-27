Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $77.17

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. Chegg has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

