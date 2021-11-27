Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $249.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,332 shares of company stock worth $43,023,648. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $17.90 on Friday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,096. Novavax has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.49.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

