-$1.02 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

