CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

CWBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CohBar stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 1,087,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.57. CohBar has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

