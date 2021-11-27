Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $319.00

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $293.64. 619,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

