Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 1,867,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

