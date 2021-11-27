DAOventures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,197.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $42,197.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005965 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004422 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

